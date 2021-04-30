Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $560.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.61. The stock had a trading volume of 114,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.30. Netflix has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

