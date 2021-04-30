Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $512.54. 119,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. Netflix has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.