Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $509.00 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 26.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

