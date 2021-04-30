Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEMTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Commerzbank raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$71.85 during midday trading on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

