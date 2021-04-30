Needham & Company LLC Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $195.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

ENPH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 50,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

