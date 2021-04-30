Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Wix.com stock opened at $324.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.68 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,182,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

