NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.85

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 9508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

RBSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.56.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

