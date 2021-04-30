NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

NWG traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.60 ($2.57). 15,205,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,283,010. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

