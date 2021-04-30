National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NGG stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

