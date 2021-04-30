National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 326.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

NEX stock opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.89) on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

