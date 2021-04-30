National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth $351,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

