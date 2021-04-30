National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRZ. National Bank Financial restated an “underperform market weight” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.13.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TSE TRZ traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.87. The company had a trading volume of 370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,387. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.