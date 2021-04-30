National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 31st total of 2,920,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

