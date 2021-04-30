National Bank Financial Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.57.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$68.16 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.