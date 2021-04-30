National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $18.24 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

