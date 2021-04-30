National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$61.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

