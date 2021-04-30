National Bank Financial Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

KPT opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.10. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$9.51 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.40 million and a PE ratio of -50.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

