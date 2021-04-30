Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

