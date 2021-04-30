Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $182.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NDAQ traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $161.09. 1,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,391. Nasdaq has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

