Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $161.89 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

