Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

NDAQ opened at $161.89 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

