Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 102.2% in April

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,349. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

