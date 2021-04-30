Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 102.2% in April

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,349. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.