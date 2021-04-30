MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.61. 6,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises about 1.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.64% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

