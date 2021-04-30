Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,215. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

