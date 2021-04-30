MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$54.06. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.73, with a volume of 102,373 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.
In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
