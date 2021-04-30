MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$54.06. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.73, with a volume of 102,373 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

