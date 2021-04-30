Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.22. 24,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

