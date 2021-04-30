Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 62,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

