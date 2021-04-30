Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7,151.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 147,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

