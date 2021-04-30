Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $66.18. 139,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

