Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $19.40 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 5.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Shares of MKL traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,178.36. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,954. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,059.35. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

