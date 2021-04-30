Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

