Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

