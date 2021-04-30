Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.03. 168,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.43 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

