MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $41.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

