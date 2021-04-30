Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.