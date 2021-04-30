Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $291,006.30 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $291,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

