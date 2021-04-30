Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
