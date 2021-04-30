Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

