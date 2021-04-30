Morgan Stanley Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $213.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPLK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.54.

Splunk stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. Splunk has a 12 month low of $125.70 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

