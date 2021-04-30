Morgan Stanley Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $81.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

