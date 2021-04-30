Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $730.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $669.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $631.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.92. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 157,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

