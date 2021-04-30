Morgan Stanley Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $418.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $388.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.42 and a 200-day moving average of $345.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

