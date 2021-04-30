Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 397,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 184,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

