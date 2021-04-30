Morgan Stanley Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.53. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $928.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.