Morgan Stanley Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $157.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.