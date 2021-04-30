Morgan Stanley Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.96% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.