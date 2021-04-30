Morgan Stanley Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $81.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

