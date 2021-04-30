Morgan Stanley Acquires 30,477 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

