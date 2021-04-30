Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.33.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.78. 16,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,911. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

