Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

