Monticello Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

